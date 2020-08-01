Double boost for Chelsea as key duo in contention to face Arsenal in FA Cup final

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed a double boost as both N’Golo Kante and Willian are set to be in the squad to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

The Blues have successfully ticked one box this season in Lampard’s first campaign in charge after securing a top-four finish in the Premier League to seal Champions League qualification.

They’ll have the chance to tick another this weekend as they go for his first trophy as Chelsea boss, but Arsenal stand in the way at Wembley as the London rivals look set for an enthralling encounter on Saturday.

Experience could be crucial in this one and who handles pressure better, and so with Sky Sports reporting that Kante and Willian have recovered from injury and will be in contention to face Arsenal, it will come as a major boost for Chelsea given the quality and experience that those two boast at the top level.

“N’Golo Kante and Willian are in the squad and we’ll see if they’re fit to be in the starting XI,” Lampard is quoted as saying.

Further, there was less positive news on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as Lampard confirmed that he’s out of the clash after picking up an injury this week.

Given Kante has been out of action since July 4, it would arguably be a shock to see him walk back into the starting XI, but he could certainly offer an important option off the bench.

In contrast, Willian only missed the win over Wolves to end the league campaign, and so if he has shaken off his knock, then his presence in the matchday squad will be a huge boost for Lampard and Chelsea.

Winning a trophy would be an ideal way to set things up moving forward for Lampard and his side, but the same could be said of Mikel Arteta and his players as it will no doubt be a major confidence boost.