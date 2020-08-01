Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth by mutual consent

Bournemouth and Eddie Howe parting company was perhaps inevitable after the Cherries’ relegation from the Premier League.

For years Howe has had the south coast side playing way above themselves, and at times they’ve been a joy to watch.

Unfortunately, in the 2019/20 season, the bubble burst and the squad just couldn’t do enough to stay in the English top-flight for another season.

It’s that failure that appears to have been the catalyst for the manager to make the decision to part company with a club he’s been part of for a quarter of a century.

“Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager this decision – made together with the club – is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” Howe said in a statement, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“However, although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction.

“Bournemouth will always be in my heart, but I firmly believe that now is the right time for the club to have a change.

“I have always ensured that every decision I have ever made as manager has been in the best interests of the club and its supporters, and this is no different.”

Although Howe will probably need time to reflect and gather his thoughts after what was a disappointing campaign overall, he’s likely to have no shortage of offers come his way.

It seems clear that he has what it takes to succeed in the top level of management, but perhaps, like Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, he’s just hung around at Bournemouth for that little bit too long.