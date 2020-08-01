Four Manchester United talents that are set to be loaned out next season

According to Goal, Manchester United are set to loan out four promising talents in James Garner, Dylan Levitt, Matej Kovar and Ethan Laird next season.

19-year-old Garner is the most experienced of the bunch with seven first-team appearances for the Red Devils, hence why he’s attracting the interest of Championship sides Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday.

Garner is certainly a rare talent in that he’s a defensive midfielder who has an eye for goal, the England Under-19s ace bagged nine goals in 12 appearances for the Under-23s this season.

It would be wise for United to send the ace out on loan to get some regular first-team football given the current competition for places in midfielder which will make it very difficult for talents to break through.

Another midfielder in Dylan Levitt is also being tipped to leave on loan this summer, with a move to the Championship mooted for the ace.

The central midfielder certainly has an eye for goal with three goals and four assists in 14 outings for the Under-23s this term, the ace made his first-team debut for the Red Devils in November vs Astana.

Goal report that the 19-year-old was actually in line to make his senior debut for Wales before the Coronavirus pandemic halted football, Levitt will be hoping for a loan that will get him back to this level.

Full-back Ethan Laird is attracting loan interest, the 18-year-old made his first-team debut for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back in November just like Levitt.

Goal add that that the ace has impressed Solskjaer so much that he’s been training with the first-team, however the club may be reluctant to loan out the talent as he suffered a serious knee injury last year.

Promising keeper Matej Kovar is another talent tipped for a loan move, the ace has been on the bench on one occasion for the Red Devils in the Europa League.

The 20-year-old Czech Republican will need a loan exit to get regular first-team football under his belt as it will be impossible to get ahead of United’s senior keepers in David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and even Dean Henderson if he returns next season.

United should be looking to loan out as much as their talents as possible, senior football at whatever level they can manage in the EFL is the best way to assess and test their talents.