‘I need to talk with Sky’ – Man United’s Bruno Fernandes on goal celebration being cut short on broadcast

Manchester United star-man Bruno Fernandes has explained how his daughter is the inspiration behind his unusual and unique goal celebration.

Fernandes’ trademark goal celebration sees him slide on his knees and cover his ears, until now the background story behind the unusual celebration has been unknown.

United fans have been able to catch Fernandes execute his celebration a total of 10 times since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The playmaker is unhappy that Sky Sports in particular tend to cut this part of his celebrations out of their broadcast which has landed him in his daughter’s bad books.

However, speaking on United’s official website ManUtd.com, Fernandes explained his daughter’s influence in his goal celebration, the Portuguese midfielder said:

“This is a long story!”

“In Portugal, when I was playing, and I started my second season in Sporting, my daughter was growing up, you know.”

“Sometimes, me and my wife, we talk with her and she started doing like this [puts his fingers in his ears] after she started doing this. And so, I picked this to celebrate the goals for her.”

“I need to talk with Sky because, every time I did this, it never comes [out] so, all the time, when I call her after the game she tells me – you don’t do it!”

“Now she knows every time I do that for her. In the beginning, she didn’t know but now she knows, every time, it’s for her.”

“Now my wife is pregnant and, every time, my baby asks me now you need to score two times, and, against Brighton I scored two goals and she tells me: ‘You just scored two but now you need to score three – one for me, one for the baby boy when he comes and one for mum!'”

United fans will be hoping to see much more of the inspiriting goal celebration as Fernandes and the rest of the Red’s squad will now turn their attentions to the Europa League knockout phase which are set to resume on Aug 5.

However, fans may be forced to wait a little longer to see their Portuguese Magnifico back in action as the Red’s next game is a second leg round of 16 tie against Austrian side LASK.

United go into the game with a 5-0 aggregate advantage, therefore, it would be reasonable to suggest Fernandes, who has endured a hectic restart will be rewarded with a well deserved rest.