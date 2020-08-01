Menu

Incredible stat show Arsenal star’s importance to Gunners this season

Arsenal star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has helped his side extend their remarkable FA Cup trophy wins to 14 this afternoon after netting a vital brace against domestic rivals Chelsea.

Since his arrival in London from popular German side Borussia Dortmund in the January window of 2018 for a reported fee of £56m (BBC Sport) Aubameyang has been a constant focal point for everything the Gunners have done well.

As the 2019-20 campaign finally draws to a close, one key stat proves Aubameyang’s importance to the Gunners resurgence in form as Mikael Arteta will surely consider a contract extension as vital as a new signing.

Despite their star-man’s magnificent season, Arsenal fans nearly lost Aubameyang to arch rivals Chelsea earlier this season after the attacked tried to force a move, according to Daily Mail.

However, a proposed move eventually fell through which secured the talented striker’s services until at least the end of this unprecedented season.

The collapse in deal allowed Aubameyang to concentrate on continuing his fine form as he looked to break the infamous 20-goal season barrier.

Note: Aubameyang’s game-winning second of the FA Cup final takes this to a total of 32 goal contributions, truly remarkable feat for the prolific for the 31-year-old.

