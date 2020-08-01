Inter are reportedly keen on two defensive targets with Marash Kumbulla and Jan Vertonghen said to be on their radar this summer.

The Nerazzurri will look to finish in second place in Serie A this season, and depending on the results of the final weekend of the Serie A campaign, they could finish just one point behind rivals Juventus.

SEE MORE: Exit talks at advanced stage for Man Utd loanee but two major hurdles still to overcome

Despite boasting the best defensive record in the Italian top flight with one game to go, it’s suggested that Antonio Conte isn’t entirely happy with his options at the back and is targeting reinforcements in that department.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are being tipped to push for deals to snap up both Kumbulla and Vertonghen, giving them a long-term and experienced option at the back to strike the right balance as they look to compete on multiple fronts again next season.

That said, Conte already has Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni and others at his disposal in his current squad, and so if he were to bring in additional reinforcements for his backline, that would arguably have to follow on from exits first to make space for new faces.

Time will tell whether or not the pieces fall into place for Conte to carry out his touted plans, but there is no doubt that Inter can continue to improve and they will be desperate to assemble a squad that gives them the right balance to last the distance and really push Juventus in the title race next season.

Vertonghen would bring experience, leadership and an immediate impact while Kumbulla has shown his potential and talent this season for Verona while he’s still only 20 years of age.

In turn, it could be a smart double swoop from the Nerazzurri if they can pull both deals off with the Belgian stalwart of course now a free agent after leaving Tottenham as his contract expired.