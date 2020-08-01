Juventus plot possible swap deal with swoop on Serie A rivals touted for striker

After securing their ninth consecutive Serie A title, Juventus are reportedly already planning how to strengthen the current squad ahead of next season.

The Bianconeri will end their campaign on Saturday night in Turin as they host Roma, with the celebrations following as Maurizio Sarri lifts his first Scudetto.

That said, the Bianconeri haven’t always been entirely convincing this season as evidenced by their six defeats in the league coupled with their failure to land the Coppa Italia.

In turn, there is always room for improvement even for the top clubs around Europe, and the Turin giants are seemingly no different as speculation suggests that they will try to bolster their attacking options this summer.

As per Calciomercato, Raul Jimenez and Duvan Zapata are of interest to Juventus, but it’s suggested that the most realistic deal that they could strike this summer is one involving Napoli ace Arkadiusz Milik.

Federico Bernardeschi, Luca Pellegrini and Cristian Romero are specifically mentioned as players who could be used in a swap deal to prise the Polish international away from Naples and lower his price-tag, while it’s added that Napoli are open to selling and that there is an agreement on personal terms already.

Time will tell if a deal can be wrapped up and subsequently what that would mean for Gonzalo Higuain as Juve’s other option to play up top, but with Milik’s goalscoring ability coupled with his ability to bring others into play and provide for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, it could be a smart addition for the reigning Serie A champions.

Further, he is familiar with the league and has experience in Italy to adjust quickly and worked with Sarri previously too. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what, if any, offer is considered enough by Napoli to green light an exit.