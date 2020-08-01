According to the Athletic (subscription required), newly-promoted Leeds United are interested in signing talent Yasser Larouci from Liverpool as they look to solve their left-back problem ahead of next season.

The Athletic report that with both Barry Douglas and Gjanni Aloski struggling to make the left-back spot their own over the last two seasons, an addition is being sought.

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas looked solid whilst deputising in this position in the second-half of the season, the Athletic report that Fulham ace Joe Bryan is also an option for Leeds.

It’s added that Leeds are reluctant to meet Liverpool’s valuation for Larouci, so the Yorkshire outfit will either have to step up their efforts or resign themselves to someone other than the 19-year-old.

Goal reported two weeks ago that the French-Algerian wants to leave the Premier League champions in order to nail down regular first-team football as Larouci looks to kickstart his professional career.

It’s added that Liverpool have accepted the France Under-19s talent’s stance and will allow Larouci to leave this summer.

This summer presents the Reds with realistically the final chance to set their own terms in cashing in on the ace, as Larouci’s deal expires next summer and should the full-back leave then they’d have to work out a compensation agreement or a fee determined by a tribunal.

Larouci made two first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the FA Cup this season, with the youngster also on the bench for the League Cup encounter against Arsenal.