Man United could line-up shock rival transfer if Jadon Sancho deal falls through

The fact that Manchester United are in the market for a winger is quite possibly the worst kept secret in football right now.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with Borussia Dortmund star-man Jadon Sancho for the best part of 12 months with no signs of the speculation dying down.

However, the longer the Sancho-saga goes on, the more suspicious fans are becoming that a deal for the 20 year old wonderkid may never materialise.

With fears growing that the United faithful may not see Sancho in a United shirt in time for next season, one alternative transfer being mentioned is Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The latest rumours suggest Hudson-Odoi could depart Chelsea as domestic rivals United may be considering an alternative option to number one target Sancho, as per Manchester Evening News.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, has seen his playing time significantly limited under current Blues boss Frank Lampard having only started seven domestic games.

Since signing a new five year deal last year, the teenager’s development has been halted through a combination of injury lay-offs and bad form.

According to the Independent, it is this stagnation of career progression which has prompted the youngster to consider making a move away from Stamford Bridge.

They don’t call it crazy season for no reason, you know.