According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have dismissed reports that they have agreed the signing of striker Raul Jimenez from Wolves.

The MEN report that Portuguese broadcaster RTP’s claims have been deemed ‘inaccurate’ by senior United sources, the article can no longer be found on the website either.

It claimed that Wolves had agreed to sign Paulinho from Braga, paving the way for Jimenez to leave.

The MEN do suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is an admirer of the Mexican talisman, but the Red Devils aren’t thought to be in for another No.9 after extending Odion Ighalo’s loan until next January.

Jimenez has been a revelation for the Midlands outfit since signing on a permanent deal for £30m (BBC Sport) following a brilliant loan spell with the Wanderers in their first season back in the Premier League.

The MEN report that the Red Devils are more focused on landing wide attackers like Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish this summer.

With Ighalo’s stay at his boyhood club extended, the Red Devils don’t necessarily need another striker just yet, Anthony Martial has made the position his own and Marcus Rashford can also star up front.

Jimenez is undoubtedly one of the top centre-forwards in the Premier League, since moving to England the Mexican has bagged 30 goals and chipped in with 13 assists in 76 top-flight appearances.

His teamwork and selflessness make him the ideal style of player that would help United’s other attackers flourish, Jimenez has bagged 10 assists across all competitions this season – whilst still managing to put the ball into the back of the net 26 times.