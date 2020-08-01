After Arsenal secured their 14th FA Cup final triumph thanks to a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it ensured that Mikel Arteta became the first Gunner to win the final as a player and manager for the club.

The Spaniard has revitalised an underperforming side since taking over at the back end of last year.

Despite having to deal with having coronavirus himself, lockdown and the extended season which has clearly taken a heavy toll on all concerned, the future looks bright for the north Londoners with Arteta at the helm.

Arsenal’s win was also notable for another reason, however.

It was the seventh FA Cup final that featured a Lampard in some form. Frank Snr turned out for West Ham in the 1975 and 1980 finals, both wins for the Hammers.

Lampard junior had previously played in the end of season showpiece for Chelsea in 2006/07, 2008/09, 2009/10 and 2011/12, again all wins, whilst Saturday’s was his first as a manager.

Thanks to the doggedness of Arteta’s battlers, a lucky seventh win from seven finals was beyond the father and son team.