‘Purely biased’ – These Chelsea fans blast ‘Arsenal 12th man’ Anthony Taylor after refereeing display in FA Cup final defeat

Some Chelsea fans were absolutely disgusted with Anthony Taylor’s refereeing performance in their FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal today.

Frank Lampard’s side were defeated 2-1 in an encounter that was marred by a couple of controversial decisions that ultimately played a massive part in the game.

The Blues got off to a flying start when Christian Pulisic fired them ahead after a lovely team move, the lead only lasted to the 28th minute as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised from the spot.

The second-half got off to a terrible start, Chelsea’s best players since the restart – Christian Pulisic – was left hiding his tears after a hamstring injury forced him off.

Chelsea were far too lax defensively as Arsenal charged forward in the 66th minute, leading to Aubameyang’s inspired second goal.

Things went from bad to worse when Mateo Kovacic was controversially sent off in the 73rd minute for a challenge on Granit Xhaka.

Here’s how some Chelsea supporters reacted to the result:

The Blues had another call go against them when Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez appeared to handle the ball outside the box, the incident wasn’t even reviewed by VAR.

Chelsea were by no means at their best today, but it’s disappointing to see that the Blues had a couple of game-changing decisions go against them, which ultimately cost them the chance to win the trophy.

