Savage RB Leipzig troll Chelsea about Timo Werner after FA Cup final defeat

Someone give the social media employee at RB Leipzig a pay rise! – This is brilliant.

Despite an impressive campaign, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was unable to retain the services of star-forward Timo Werner as the German made the surprising switch to Chelsea for a fee of £47.5m, as per Goal.

Werner was forced to watch on as his new side were well beaten 2-1 in their FA Cup final against bitter London rivals Arsenal earlier this evening.

After suffering the misery of losing a cup final, RB Leipzig wasted no time in kicking Chelsea whilst they are down.

The German outfit took to their social media to post a highly amusing tweet which showed a graphic depicting Werner was sending the club a message suggesting the German already regrets his decision to depart the Red Bull Arena.

Although obviously manipulated, it is rather comical to see clubs use their official social media platforms to trade blows.

Sorry Chelsea, but in the words of Richard Keys “It’s just banter.”:

This is of course light-hearted, but the German outfit could’ve at least given it a day or so before making this joke.

The troll game is the troll game though.