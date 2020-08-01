Some Arsenal fans call for Arteta to make one major sub in FA Cup final vs Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea are currently embroiled in a tense 1-1 affair at an eerily empty Wembley Stadium as this season’s FA Cup is set to draw to a dramatic conclusion.

The game has been a thoroughly exciting one in the first 45 minutes in a game which has had a bit of everything.

Break-through winger Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Blues after just five minutes but was cancelled out 20 minutes later after star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cooly converted from the spot.

As the sides went into the break all level at one a piece, some Arsenal fans took to their social media to demand a second-half introduction of 18-year-old Bukayo Saka.

The popular wide man is being called upon by the Arsenal faithful as the Gunners look to extend their record of 13 FA Cups to 14:

Saka and Eddie for Bellerin and Laca? — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Please please please Saka and Nketiah for Bellerin and Lacazette. — Dezildez (@Dezildezzz) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Keep getting Pepe on the ball. Would bring on Saka for Bellerin and switch wings. AMN and Pepe can cause serious damage and hopefully Saka can replicate the runs that Ainsley made in the first half. — max (@MTaylor_AFC) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Saka for Bellerin and switch the wing backs — ?????? (@brian34i) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I’ve been incredibly impressed by how Ainsley Maitland-Niles has picked up dangerous positions on the left-wing. And then every time he’s got there, I’ve wished he was Bukayo Saka. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A goal from bukayo saka is loading ??#ARSvsCHE — SHAWTY???? (@1Mugyenyi) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Saka on please — RoChelle (@riizo7) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pépé = fraud…

BRING ON SAKA NOW — Perfectly Centered Belly Button (@__BryanwithaY) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories / Latest News ‘On my own like a miserable b*****d’ – Frank Lampard Snr stuck watching the FA Cup final indoors ‘I need to talk with Sky’ – Man United’s Bruno Fernandes on goal celebration being cut short on broadcast Video: ‘Come on!’ – Arsenal legend Ian Wright’s passionate reaction to Aubameyang’s equaliser vs Chelsea

Saka has endured a highly impressive break-through season after starting 19 Premier League games since his competitive debut for the Gunners in 2018 when he featured in their Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava.