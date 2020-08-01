Menu

Some Arsenal fans call for Arteta to make one major sub in FA Cup final vs Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Chelsea are currently embroiled in a tense 1-1 affair at an eerily empty Wembley Stadium as this season’s FA Cup is set to draw to a dramatic conclusion.

The game has been a thoroughly exciting one in the first 45 minutes in a game which has had a bit of everything.

Break-through winger Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Blues after just five minutes but was cancelled out 20 minutes later after star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cooly converted from the spot.

As the sides went into the break all level at one a piece, some Arsenal fans took to their social media to demand a second-half introduction of 18-year-old Bukayo Saka.

The popular wide man is being called upon by the Arsenal faithful as the Gunners look to extend their record of 13 FA Cups to 14:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories / Latest News

Saka has endured a highly impressive break-through season after starting 19 Premier League games since his competitive debut for the Gunners in 2018 when he featured in their Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Mikel Arteta