Two major issues could scupper touted swap deal involving exit for £45m Tottenham ace

Amid speculation linking Tanguy Ndombele with an exit from Tottenham, a swap deal involving Inter is seemingly unlikely to materialise this summer.

As per the Guardian earlier this week, it had been suggested that Spurs were in talks with Inter over a deal to sell the midfielder, with a fee of around £45m being touted as a possible acceptable figure for the Premier League side.

In order to bring that fee down, it was noted that Milan Skriniar could be involved in a swap deal, and so there seemingly was the basis for negotiations between the two clubs.

However, Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, have now reported that there are two significant obstacles that could prevent such an agreement from being reached, one of which is Skriniar’s wage demands which are beyond what Tottenham would be willing to offer the Slovakian international.

Further, it’s also added that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy doesn’t want to sell Ndombele given he became the club’s record signing only a year ago in a €65m deal, and so it looks as though he will put the pressure on Jose Mourinho to get the most out of their investment rather than cut his losses.

Time will tell if further talks are held this summer and whether or not that leads to renewed hope that a deal could be done, but for now, it certainly sounds as though there are major question marks hanging over this one as it would come as no surprise if Ndombele is still a Tottenham player when next season begins.