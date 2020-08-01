Video: Arsenal’s Emiliano Martinez unpunished after appearing to handle ball outside the box vs Chelsea

There was serious controversy in the 79th minute of Arsenal’s FA Cup win against London rivals Chelsea, with Emiliano Martinez appearing to handle the ball outside the box in a strange incident.

Jorginho launched a dangerous ball forward and Martinez came rushing out to collect the ball ahead of Tammy Abraham.

The stopper’s feet were actually outside the box whilst he collected the ball, with his hands looking either level with the 18-yard box or ahead of it.

Take a look at the controversial moment below:

Considering the high stakes of today’s clash, it was very surprising to see that this incident wasn’t review by VAR or even replayed by the broadcasters.