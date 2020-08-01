Video: Aubameyang scores ice-cold penalty to equalise for Arsenal vs Chelsea in FA Cup final

In the 25th minute of today’s FA Cup final encounter between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, the Gunners drew level thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang latched onto the ball after a long pass down the field, the centre-forward was holding off Cesar Azpilicueta before the Blues skipper dragged him down in the box.

The referee immediately called for a spot-kick and a VAR review confirmed this was the correct decision, Aubameyang stepped up and sent penalty specialist Willy Caballero the wrong way with a fine strike.

Take a look at the Arsenal skipper’s confident spot-kick and the call leading to it below:

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Chelsea after some well-worked team attacking play carved open the Gunners.