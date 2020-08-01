Video: Aubameyang skins Rudiger with fine skill before effortless lob to hand Arsenal lead vs Chelsea in FA Cup final

In the 66th minute of Arsenal’s FA Cup final encounter with Chelsea, Hector Bellerin showed his lightning-fast pace to burst up the pitch, sparking an opportunity for the Gunners.
The wing-back was brought down by a tough challenge but the ball spilled into Nicolas Pepe’s path and the Ivorian drifted in before slotting the ball into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Aubameyang showed his world-class ability by leaving Rudiger clutching at straws with some lovely skill before effortlessly lobbing the ball over a rushing Willy Caballero to hand Mikel Arteta’s side the lead.
Take a look at the captain’s go-ahead goal below:
That is a delightful finish, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang! ?
The Arsenal forward has turned the game around!#HeadsUpFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/WhBA6sMoYd
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 1, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.
Aubameyang drew the Gunners level from the penalty spot earlier in the clash with an ice-cold spot-kick, the ace has certainly proved his killer instinct at Wembley today.