Video: Chelsea chief Petr Cech laughs when asked about Kai Havertz transfer rumours by fan

After Chelsea’s FA Cup defeat to London rivals Arsenal earlier today, one supporter by the name of ‘Carefree Eddy’ quizzed Petr Cech on the potential signing of Kai Havertz.

Cech, who plays a role in recruitment for the Blues now, pulled off a priceless reaction when asked about the Bayer Leverkusen sensation. Cech laughed before exclaiming ‘good try.’

Former teammate and current boss Frank Lampard went on the record to praise Cech’s brilliant work this week, as per Football London the legendary stopper works as a technical and performance adviser.

The Independent also report that Cech played important roles in the recruitment of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, so it’s fair to assume he’d have that same responsibility when it comes to Havertz.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are confident of landing the 20-year-old for between £70-75m, despite Leverkusen so far holding out for £90m.

ESPN add that agreeing personal terms aren’t expected to be an issues with the German starlet.

Havertz was sensational for Leverkusen this season, bagging 17 goals and adding nine assists, the versatile attacker has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football.