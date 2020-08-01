It was an FA Cup final that had almost everything, including goals, multiple injuries and red cards.

The latter was controversial to say the least as referee, Anthony Taylor, appeared to firstly book Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka for simulation, but than handed Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic a second yellow and subsequent red card.

Footage of the incident appears to show the Croatian getting a slight touch on the ball before moving his leg out of the way, however, Taylor clearly saw things differently.