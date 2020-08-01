Chelsea had already seen Cesar Azpilicueta depart the Wembley pitch with what looked like a hamstring injury, but lightning would strike twice for them in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Christian Pulisic, who had caused the Gunners problems throughout and who had already put the Blues ahead after just five minutes of the first half, tore his hamstring as he bore down on goal when looking for a second.

Although he managed to get a shot away, he was clearly in pain before striking the ball, screaming out in agony before leaving the pitch in tears.