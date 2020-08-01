Menu

Video: Christian Pulisic scores historic goal to fire Chelsea ahead of Arsenal in FA Cup final

Just before the 5th minute of Chelsea’s FA Cup final clash against London rivals Arsenal, the Blues carved open the Gunners with a fine move to take the lead.

Jorginho played the ball into Christian Pulisic and the ace burst forward before slipping in Mason Mount.

The England international aimed a low cross into the box and Olivier Giroud showed his class by flicking the ball into the rushing Pulisic’s path, the talent effortlessly went past Kieran Tierney before scoring.

Pulisic made dinking Emiliano Martinez look easy to fire Frank Lampard’s side into the lead.

Take a look at the American superstar’s opener below:

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

The exciting winger also made history with his opener, by becoming the first American ever to score in an FA Cup final.

