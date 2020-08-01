Video: ‘Come on!’ – Arsenal legend Ian Wright’s passionate reaction to Aubameyang’s equaliser vs Chelsea

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to go into the break at the empty Wembley Stadium all square as this season’s FA Cup final is finely poised in the balance at 1-1.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea took the lead in the final after just five minutes when Christian Pulisic tucked home the game’s opener.

However, just 20 minutes later domestic rivals Arsenal had dragged themselves back level through star talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who stepped up to smash home a penalty kick after Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta conceded a foul in the Blues’ box.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was filmed celebrating after Aubameyang equalised in a reaction which perfectly displays his everlasting passion for the Gunners.

Ian Wright’s reaction to Aubameyang’s equaliser ?? pic.twitter.com/wB8C2EsbXi — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) August 1, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

‘Wrighty’ is just one of those characters that everyone loves, great to see him enjoying himself.