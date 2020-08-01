With the transfer window now open for business, there are likely to be some bargains to be had given the financial effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on almost every football club.

It would appear that Man City’s John Stones is available for as little as £20m, and West Ham United are the early favourites for his signature.

However, Darren Gough, whilst speaking on talkSPORT’s Drive programme, has suggested that the centre-back is better than what Arsenal and Tottenham already have in situ and he expects more teams than the Hammers to come forward in due course.

Agree or disagree?