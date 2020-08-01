Although he will play no part in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal, Timo Werner was still part of the squad at Wembley Stadium.

He will make his bow for the Blues in six week’s time when the 2020/21 Premier League season kicks off in earnest.

In the meantime, supporters will have to make do with the odd sighting here and there of the former RB Leipzig striker.

At Wembley, Werner strolled out onto the pitch with his Chelsea team-mates in full club tracksuit, surely whetting the appetite for fans of what’s to come.