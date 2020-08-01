Videos: FA Cup win means the world to Emiliano Martinez with ace in tears after Arsenal triumph

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was in tears after the Gunners secured an FA Cup triumph by beating London rivals Chelsea at Wembley today.

The ace, who has been deputising as No.1 after Bernd Leno’s injury in the second game after the restart, burst out with emotions during his post-match interview and celebrations.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to console the stopper when he was being interview by BBC Sport, the ace is finally an important first-team player a decade after joining the Gunners and six loan spells later.

Martinez lifted the lid on what it was like when he joined the Gunners as a 17-year-old earlier this week, as per the Sun.

The then baby-faced youngster left his boyhood club Independiente and his entire family behind to move to north London and provide a better life for those he left behind.

Take a look at the ace’s emotional post-match interview below:

Pictures from BBC Sport.

The FA Cup official account shared this emotional clip after the final whistle:

“I had seen my dad crying late at night because he could not pay the bills. I remember the day that me and my brother ate and not my mum and dad.” Martinez now an FA Cup champion crying as he presumably video calls his family. Beautiful story. pic.twitter.com/0RhYLhle0T — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) August 1, 2020

Moments like this are exactly what football’s all about. We can’t even imagine what Martinez is feeling, he’s been away from his homeland and family for 10 years to achieve a dream moment like this.

Every sacrifice the Argentine ace has made is now worth it, he’s also proved all the doubters wrong by turning in superb performances in the most difficult of circumstances.