Former Chelsea youth player and now West Ham star, Declan Rice, took to Twitter during the FA Cup final between the Blues and Arsenal to question Anthony Taylor’s refereeing performance.

There were a number of decisions that appeared to be overlooked or were wrong, including a sending off of Mateo Kovacic which former referee’s chief, Keith Hackett, told CaughtOffside exclusively after the game was indeed the wrong decision.

It put a bit of a dampener on an otherwise exciting final, with both teams looking to remain on the front foot.

Even before the final had finished, Rice had made his opinion clear.

Some of the decisions in this game today… — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 1, 2020

Given that a number of the decisions seemed to go against Chelsea, the fact that Rice made his comment suggests he still holds a soft spot for the west London side.

More Stories / Latest News Championship attacker centre of transfer tug-of-war between Chelsea and Leeds ‘Dismissal of the Chelsea player was wrong’ – Keith Hackett slates ref performance in Arsenal v Chelsea game Savage RB Leipzig troll Chelsea about Timo Werner after FA Cup final defeat

At this point, with the transfer window now open, it will be interesting to see if Rice ends up joining best friend Mason Mount, given that Football Insider suggest that Frank Lampard will offer West Ham three players in part-exchange for Rice’s services.