According to the Mirror via the Telegraph (subscription required), Arsenal have joined the likes of rivals Liverpool with interest in Sevilla stalwart Diego Carlos.

The Telegraph claim that Mikel Arteta and director Edu Gaspar see the centre-back as a key target as they prepare to overhaul Arsenal’s squad ahead of next season.

Carlos’ solid performances helped Sevilla to a fourth-placed finish this season, with the Brazilian forming a rock-solid partnership with talented young Frenchman Jules Kounde.

It’s claimed that the 27-year-old’s release clause stands at £68m, but the Andalusian outfit would be prepared to part with the defender for around £54m.

Arsenal’s restricted budget for the upcoming transfer window could prove to be the sticking problem that hinders their chances of recruiting Carlos, but Liverpool are thought to be in the same boat.

The Mirror report that Jurgen Klopp has identified the 6ft1 centre-back as an ideal partner for superstar Virgil van Dijk.

With Joel Matip struggling with injuries as of late and Dejan Lovren leaving, Joe Gomez needs some competition for the starting spot to keep him honest.

It’s claimed that the Gunners will be able to finance a move for Carlos if they’re able to offload the likes of outcasts Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi.

Carlos is a no-nonsense centre-back that would lift any top side’s defensive ranks, this is an area that Arsenal seriously need to add a higher quality option in if they wish to break back into the top four.

Carlos has made 41 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla this season, the ace deserves the plaudits for such fine performances in his debut season after a big-money move from Nantes.

Arteta has quantity at centre-back but not quality, the Gunners’ need for recruits in this area is also shown by the fact that Sokratis and David Luiz are approaching the final years of their careers.

With exciting talent William Saliba figuring to play a key part at the heart of the side’s defence next season, now is the perfect time for Arsenal to shake up their options in central defence.