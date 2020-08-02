Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has posted a cheeky tweet referencing his moment of controversy in yesterday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

The Argentine shot-stopper had a fine game for the Gunners to help them to a 2-1 win that saw them lift the FA Cup for the 14th time, but he also risked a sending off as he looked to have handled the ball outside of the area.

As the photo below shows, however, it looks like he just about got away with it as he kept his hands and the ball in the penalty area, even if part of him was outside the box…

Catching pikachu at Wembley pic.twitter.com/133WB3S9OR — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 2, 2020

Martinez posted the picture showing his innocence, and cheekily captioned it with “Catching pikachu at Wembley”, with the Pokemon branding appearing on the advertising hoarding at the time.

Arsenal fans will love this from their in-form goalkeeper, who has been superb since being called in to cover for the injured Bernd Leno.