Video: Arsenal new-boy William Saliba teased by Alexandre Lacazette as he joins dressing room celebrations

William Saliba has linked up with the Arsenal squad this summer and was involved in the dressing room celebrations after yesterday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

See below as the young defender, who recently completed his loan back at Saint-Etienne, is mobbed by Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang…

As translated in the tweet, the players exchanged some banter about Saint-Etienne, with Lacazette mocking the Ligue 1 club for their lack of trophies.

However, Aubameyang, who also used to play for them, was having none of it as he showed solidarity with Saliba!

