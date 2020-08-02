William Saliba has linked up with the Arsenal squad this summer and was involved in the dressing room celebrations after yesterday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

See below as the young defender, who recently completed his loan back at Saint-Etienne, is mobbed by Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang…

Alexandre Lacazette to William Saliba: “You’re not at St Étienne anymore – here we win titles.” Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Lacazette: “Ooooh you calm down now about St Étienne.” pic.twitter.com/XCZUrbAnV8 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 2, 2020

As translated in the tweet, the players exchanged some banter about Saint-Etienne, with Lacazette mocking the Ligue 1 club for their lack of trophies.

However, Aubameyang, who also used to play for them, was having none of it as he showed solidarity with Saliba!