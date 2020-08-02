Arsenal outcast drops the clearest hint yet that he’s set for a summer exit

It’s interesting to see how squad players celebrate trophies, as the enthusiasm can vary wildly.

Pepe Reina was notable for being a huge part of the Spanish celebrations during major championship wins despite being the third choice keeper and not getting on the field.

Speaking as a formerly huffy 14 year old who refused to celebrate our school winning a regional cup after being an unused sub in the final, I can fully understand Matteo Guendouzi’s refusal to join in.

That’s also probably very damning on Guendouzi’s character, but it’s been clear that he’s not been in Mikel Arteta’s plans for weeks, so a summer transfer looked likely.

The Metro reported that Guendouzi had absolutely nothing to do with the celebrations for Arsenal’s FA Cup victory, either in person or social media.

While most of the squad were getting involved online by celebrating the success, the Frenchman simply posted a sunny picture abroad with the word “holidays”.

That report from The Metro also suggests that Arsenal want to sell him, and his reaction to the best moment in the club’s season shows he doesn’t want to be part of it either.

The only surprise would be if he somehow stays next season, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.