Rio Ferdinand has suggested Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already made his mind up about leaving Arsenal.

The BT Sport pundit responded to Aubameyang’s words on his Arsenal future after his heroics in yesterday’s 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea, and he believes it’s not looking good for the Gunners.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer in his time in the Premier League, scoring 70 goals in 109 appearances, including yesterday’s brace against Chelsea to give Arsenal a much-needed trophy.

However, as much as Arsenal fans might be celebrating today, there is a real worry now that this might have been Aubameyang’s last match in red and white.

The 31-year-old is in the final year of his Arsenal contract and it seems he wasn’t keen to give much away about his situation when it came up in post-match interviews.

Ferdinand is now quite boldly saying he thinks this means Aubameyang is surely set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

“That to me says he’s gone. I just feel like either there’s been no negotiation up until now which I don’t believe,” the pundit told BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“I feel there have definitely been negotiations or he’s already decided I’m going to go.

“I’m going to enjoy this moment with my team-mates and I don’t want to talk about my future.

“From my own perspective if I’m committed to the club and I know I’m staying this is a moment for me to say I’m going to sort it out. It’s not done yet but I will try and get it sorted out here guys.

“That just sounds like someone who is looking to go elsewhere. Arsenal need to do all they can to get this guy to stay.”

This sounds ominous for Arsenal, who surely can’t afford to lose such an important player if they are to continue to rebuild under promising new manager Mikel Arteta.