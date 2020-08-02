Nicolas Pepe might not have quite looked himself for most of this season with Arsenal, but the Ivorian winger is still capable of a trick or two.
Signed from Lille in a big move last summer, Pepe has been a little slow to settle in his debut campaign in England, but this moment below shows what he’s all about…
Pépé ?#HeadsUpFACupFinal @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/jLRttphGAz
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) August 2, 2020
Pepe turned on the skill to nutmeg Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso in the clip above, giving Gunners supporters a little taste of what to expect from him if he can get a little confidence boost and perform more consistently next term.
Pepe also had a goal disallowed in the FA Cup final as he put in a fine performance to help Mikel Arteta’s side to a 2-1 win over Chelsea.