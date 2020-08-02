Nicolas Pepe might not have quite looked himself for most of this season with Arsenal, but the Ivorian winger is still capable of a trick or two.

Signed from Lille in a big move last summer, Pepe has been a little slow to settle in his debut campaign in England, but this moment below shows what he’s all about…

Pepe turned on the skill to nutmeg Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso in the clip above, giving Gunners supporters a little taste of what to expect from him if he can get a little confidence boost and perform more consistently next term.

Pepe also had a goal disallowed in the FA Cup final as he put in a fine performance to help Mikel Arteta’s side to a 2-1 win over Chelsea.