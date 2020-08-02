Arsenal become only the second club ever to set incredible FA Cup final winning run

Arsenal fans will no doubt still be basking in the glory of their FA Cup final win over Chelsea yesterday, and can relish some impressive stats that go with the victory as well.

The Gunners were slight underdogs against Frank Lampard’s side, but ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This latest win means Arsenal have now won each of the last seven finals they’ve contested – a run stretching all the way back to another win against Chelsea back in 2002.

And according to Squawka in the tweet below, it means they’re only the second team ever to go on such a winning run in FA Cup finals…

Arsenal have now won each of their last seven FA Cup finals: ? 2002 v Chelsea

? 2003 v Southampton

? 2005 v Man Utd

? 2014 v Hull City

? 2015 v Aston Villa

? 2017 v Chelsea

? 2020 v Chelsea Spurs are the only other side in the competition's history to match that streak. pic.twitter.com/7TRIw96mZP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

Arsenal’s last defeat in an FA Cup final came against Liverpool in that memorable game in 2001, when Michael Owen scored twice late on to seal a dramatic turnaround for the Reds.

Since then, however, Arsenal have been dominant in this competition, and have now won the trophy more than any other club in history, picking up the cup 14 times.