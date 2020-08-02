(Photo) Lacazette trolls ex-Arsenal team-mate Giroud following FA Cup final win over Chelsea

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette shared a post trolling former Gunner Olivier Giroud, who was on the losing side in yesterday’s FA Cup final.

The Frenchman started up front for Chelsea, but could not help the Blues beat his old club as a double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured a 2-1 win and 14th FA Cup for Arsenal.

Many at Arsenal will see this as revenge for last season’s humiliation in the Europa League final, when Giroud scored in a 4-1 victory for Chelsea.

Giroud notably seemed to troll Arsenal at the time, with this video below showing him lifting the Europa League trophy and saying “thank you Arsenal”…

“Thank you, Arsenal!” A message from Olivier Giroud as he holds the Europa League trophy ? pic.twitter.com/U9xl8achSw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 30, 2019

This won’t have gone down well, and in the modern era with players active on social media, his old team-mates will surely have seen it.

This might explain why Lacazette felt the need to aim a little dig back at Giroud after yesterday’s win at Wembley.

See below as the Gunners forward shared this image mocking a sad-looking Giroud responding to the defeat…