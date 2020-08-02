Arsenal defender Rob Holding took to Twitter to reveal that he heard Ian Wright shouting instructions to him for much of the game at Wembley yesterday.

Holding had a strong game for Arsenal in their FA Cup final win over Chelsea, with the Gunners earning a surprise 2-1 victory thanks to two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 24-year-old isn’t always a regular for Arsenal, but happens to have enjoyed a lot of success in the FA Cup, filling in in this year’s final and 2017’s final due to injuries elsewhere in the squad.

With no crowds at games since the season resumed in June, Holding was able to hear Arsenal legend Wright yelling at him from the stands, where he was present for punditry duty.

Apparently, Wrighty was constantly telling Holding “tackle him”, which is always good advice!

All I hear throughout the first half, tackle him Rob! Tackle him Rob! ?? Love it Wrighty! ??? https://t.co/Kjrmgm7nXB — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) August 1, 2020

Wright was clearly a happy man after seeing his old club lift the cup, with Arsenal picking up this trophy for the 14th time in their history – more than any other team.