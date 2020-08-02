Video: Ashley Young looks a player reborn in Serie A with superb goal for Inter Milan

Ashley Young has shone since leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan earlier this season, and he looked back to his old self with a superb long range curling effort last night.

Watch below as Young broke forward from the left flank before cutting in to place a perfect shot into the far corner, making it 2-0 against Atalanta…

Man Utd fans will wish they’d seen more of this from Young during his final few years at Old Trafford, with goals like this a little more reminiscent of his Aston Villa days.

Antonio Conte has done a fine job of getting Young and other Premier League flops like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses back to their best.