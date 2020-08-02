Arsenal star Aubameyang does something managed by only three players in the last 50 years in the FA Cup

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had quite the season in the FA Cup, and joined a very exclusive club with his performances in the semi-final and final.

The Gabon international scored a brace against Manchester City in the semi-final, and followed it up with another double in yesterday’s final victory over Chelsea.

That made it an incredible four goals in just two FA Cup appearances this season, with Arsenal’s star player rested for all the previous rounds of the competition.

Remarkably, this means Aubameyang has become just the third player in fifty years to score a brace in both the semi-final and final of the FA Cup – and the only player to do so in the last thirty years…

In the past 50 years, only three players have scored a brace in both the semi-final and final of a single FA Cup campaign: ?? Alan Taylor (1975, West Ham)

?? Ian Rush (1986, Liverpool)

?? Aubameyang (2020, Arsenal) The first in the Premier League era. pic.twitter.com/3O75EfIOvd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

Arsenal truly have a special player on their hands, but it remains to be seen how long they can hold on to their top scorer.

Aubameyang is now in the final year of his contract and will surely have numerous top clubs around Europe looking at him this summer.

The 31-year-old almost single-handedly won Arsenal their latest trophy, but you wouldn’t blame him for thinking he could win bigger prizes on a more regular basis elsewhere.