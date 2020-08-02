The Aubameyang transfer saga rumbles on and on, with the Arsenal striker’s future up in the air less than 24 hours after his heroics won his club the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Gabon international hit a superb brace to down the Blues, but it may well prove to be his final match in red and white, with top clubs across Europe queuing up to sign him this summer.

Aubameyang is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, which means the Gunners may have to let him go for a reduced fee in the coming weeks.

According to bookies Ladbrokes, Barcelona are the current favourites to snap up the 31-year-old, but Manchester United are not far behind.

Barca are priced at 2/1 to be Aubameyang’s next club, while Man Utd are currently 4/1, with the Red Devils in need of a top signing up front like this.

The former Borussia Dortmund man could be a bargain for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has also been linked with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

It remains to be seen how the Aubameyang transfer saga will pan out, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta suggesting he’s confident of keeping his star player.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Mikel Arteta wants to build a team around Aubameyang but it looks as though the striker has other plans with a mega-move seemingly on the cards.”

Here are the odds in full…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Next Club

Barcelona – 2/1

Man United – 4/1

Real Madrid – 4/1

PSG – 6/1

Man City – 12/1

Liverpool – 12/1

Juventus – 20/1