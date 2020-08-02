Barcelona are planning a second midfield swap transfer with Juventus this summer

It was expected that the swap transfer between Barcelona and Juventus for Arthur and Pjanic would make swap deals more common this summer.

While there’s no real sign of this happening with any other clubs, a report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested another midfield swap could happen between Barca and Juve.

This time it’s Ivan Raktic and Rodrigo Bentancur who would switch places, but Barca would also have to stump up €30m to make this happen.

It would be a fascinating one if it goes through, especially because Barcelona were criticised for getting rid of a younger player in exchange for a veteran.

Arthur and Bentancur are both 23, so this would effectively see both teams gain a long term starter for the future alongside gaining a veteran midfield presence.

The Uruguayan has been a regular fixture in the Juve midfield so this doesn’t make sense from their point of view, especially when you consider they would be swapping a dynamic and talented player for Rakitic.

From Barca’s point of view it would give them hope for a long term partnership between Bentancur and Frenkie de Jong which would be exciting for years to come.

There’s nothing to suggest that this has gone past the proposal stage at this point, but it would be incredible if it actually happens.