Barcelona hope to cut their wage bill by encouraging ace to return to his old club for €10m

Barcelona are going to be laden with central midfielders who are over 30 next season, so it makes sense to sell at least one this summer to get some kind of fee.

Ivan Rakitic looks like the most likely casualty of Miralem Pjanic’s arrival, and a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Barca would happily see him go back to Sevilla.

They point out that his contract is set to run out next summer and it doesn’t sound like he’s getting an extension, and they would be willing to let him go back to Sevilla for a fee of €10m.

READ MORE: Top class manager reveals he would now take the Barcelona job despite rival connections

They also state that Barca aren’t going to force him out the door due to his positive attitude and service over the years, but they would happily see him go in order to reduce the wage bill.

Rakitic played for Sevilla before moving to Barca and the report claims that he’s said on multiple occasions that he wants to end his career there, so this could work out well for everyone.

There’s nothing to suggest that anything is close with this transfer for now, but it would make sense and it’s worth following the story this summer to see if he does move on.