“Bring him to the Arsenal”: These fans want Arsenal to sign striker after impressive hat trick

Arsenal FC
Sometimes it just makes a lot of sense to link a player to a certain club, which probably explains why there are so many rumours about Odsonne Edouard going to Arsenal.

The success of Kieran Tierney shows that there are bargains to be had from Scotland, while they might need a replacement for Aubameyang soon.

A recent report from The Metro has tipped the Frenchman with a move to Arsenal, so there would be some interested fans watching him against Hamilton today.

He’s immediately shown his class with an opening day hat trick against Hamilton – they’re a poor opposition but his link up play and finishing has been lethal.

He’s not the same kind of player as Aubameyang – he liked to play on the shoulder and get in behind while Edouard is more of an all round type of player, but he’s clearly done enough to impress these fans:

 

He would probably be more expensive than Tierney was due to his position, but he’s ready to step up to the highest level and could be a great signing for Mikel Arteta.

