Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their efforts to seal the transfer of Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer.

The 28-year-old has impressed for Sean Dyche’s side in recent times, and it seems clear he could be a major upgrade on the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard axed Kepa for yesterday’s FA Cup final, going instead for Willy Caballero in goal against Arsenal.

It’s clear, however, that the Blues need a new number one and the Daily Star claim they’re stepping up efforts to sign Pope, who would likely cost around £50million.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping their club can get this important business done soon, as they surely cannot go into next season with Kepa still as their first choice, and with Caballero as their only alternative.

It’s been a strong start to the summer transfer window for the west London giants, who moved quickly to sign Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

However, with their attack now looking in decent shape, Chelsea urgently need to fix their defence if they are to become genuine title challengers next term.