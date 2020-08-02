Chris Smalling to return to Man United after Roma fail to agree loan extension for defender

According to Sky Sports Italy’s Angelo Mangiante, Roma and Manchester United have failed to reach an agreement to extend Chris Smalling’s loan, meaning the ace will now return to England.

Paulo Fonseca’s side are preparing to face off against Sevilla once the knockout stages of the Europa League return next week, they’ll now be without their best defender this season for the crucial tie.

Smalling has been superb for Roma since joining on loan last summer, the centre-back has rejuvenated himself after falling out of favour with the Red Devils.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa eye summer signing of backup Liverpool attacker Chelsea star Willian spotted chatting with Arsenal players amid transfer rumours Journalist confirms that Man United have held talks with centre-back’s agents as 4th club enters transfer battle

According to Calciomercato.it as featured on BBC’s gossip column, hopes of a permanent move to Roma for Smalling are also looking less likely with the Italian giants unwilling to meet the ace’s €20m valuation.

Smalling has been solid for Roma this season, with the 30-year-old making 37 appearances across all competitions this term.

The MEN report that the Red Devils were never going to extend the England international’s loan any further, with United only willing to negotiate a permanent sale.

Regardless of the status of negotiations between the two clubs, it’s a real shame that this is the outcome as only Smalling loses out here.