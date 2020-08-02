French side have made contact about signing Man United midfielder this summer

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the rejuvenation of Paul Pogba in the Man United midfield is great news for almost everyone at the club.

It does now mean that opportunities will be reduced for any young midfielder who is trying to break through, as the remaining spot in the midfield will be fought for by Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

All of that means that some of the U23 squad might look for a transfer, and a report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested that there’s been some interest in Aliou Traore.

The young Frenchman has been a regular feature for the reserve teams since arriving from PSG, but the report suggests that Ligue 2 side Caen have made contact about trying to sign him this summer.

It’s easy to make comparisons with Paul Pogba when you consider that both players are comfortable on the ball, they can be physical when required and they are also effective when carrying the ball through the centre of the pitch.

The problem for Traore is that first team football might not be possible at Old Trafford, so a move to Caen would give him more experience.

It’s not clear if this would be a loan move or an outright transfer, but it looks like he could be on his way this summer.