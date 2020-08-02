Menu

Video: Bizarre moment from Olivier Giroud in Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

An Arsenal fan recorded a pretty hilarious and bizarre moment from yesterday’s FA Cup final.

Watch below as Olivier Giroud limply collapses to the floor after a challenge that didn’t even look particularly strong…

Giroud was up against his old club and looked like he could be a threat in this big game, but he wasn’t at his best at any point.

The Frenchman used to be a star player for Arsenal, and came back to haunt them with his fine performance in last season’s Europa League final.

More Stories Olivier Giroud