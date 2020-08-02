RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi has reported that Manchester United have in fact held talks with the agents of Lille centre-back Gabriel, with four clubs in the race for the Brazilian’s signature.

Bouhafsi claims come after Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre) reported that the defender’s representatives were in the UK to discuss a transfer with two Premier League clubs.

Bouhafsi adds with his update this afternoon that United, Everton and Napoli have been joined by an unnamed fourth club in the battle to sign Gabriel this summer.

It’s added that the 22-year-old and his representatives are currently weighing up their options.

Agents of #Gabriel have met the leaders of Manchester United in England. For the moment no concrete offer in Lille but discussions. Everton and especially Naples are there too. A 4th club has entered the file. The player / agents reflect. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 2, 2020

Sky Sports reported that the former Brazil Under-20s ace is valued at around €30m, it remains to be seen if the increasing interest in Gabriel will increase the left-footed centre-back’s valuation.

Gabriel has now established himself a key player for Lille around 18 months after breaking into the Ligue 1 side’s first-team, the ace helped the French outfit to a fourth-placed finish this season.

The defender also featured in every minute of Lille’s six Champions League games this season, so it’s not as though a top side would be recruiting a talent with zero experience on the big stage.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side are seriously in need of a more reliable centre-back partner for marquee man and now club captain Harry Maguire if they’re serious about kicking on after finishing third.

Swede Victor Lindelof has been inconsistent ever since he moved to Old Trafford, the ace’s woes have often come when he’s struggled to deal with the physicality of the English top-flight.

Eric Bailly on the other hand has been a solid performer, but constant injury troubles unfortunately mean that the Red Devils simply can’t count on the Ivorian as a regular starter.