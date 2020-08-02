Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has addressed the Kai Havertz transfer speculation amid rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The Germany international has been strongly linked with Chelsea for some time now, with Sky Sports among the sources to report on the progress of the deal.

Havertz could be a superb signing for the Blues, with the 21-year-old looking one of the finest young players in Europe and like an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Bosz has suggested a decision has already been made by his star player, and has hinted with quotes to DPA International that an official confirmation on his next move could come very soon.

“Maybe the deciding call will come today, maybe next week, maybe never,” Bosz said of Havertz.

The Leverkusen boss doesn’t mention Chelsea specifically, but fans of the west London giants will hope that this is a hint that he expects Havertz could be on his way to CFC imminently.

Chelsea lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, highlighting once again that they need a good transfer window this summer in order to be contenders for silverware next season.