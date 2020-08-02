Manchester United are reportedly lining up a potential transfer swoop for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer in a surprise move.

The Red Devils face a tricky transfer window with regards to their goalkeeping situation, with the long-serving David de Gea looking past his best after a number of glaring individual errors throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

However, United also have exciting youngster Dean Henderson coming through after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United, though it may be a bit too soon to promote him to being number one for such a big club.

As such, it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering a short-term option to plug that gap, with Leicester ‘keeper Schmeichel being eyed up, according to the Sun.

The 33-year-old is an experienced performer at this level, having shone for Leicester for a number of years now, while he’s also notably the son of Old Trafford legend Peter Schmeichel.

The Denmark international could be an ideal signing to come in as first choice for a year or two before Henderson then gets the nod as number one.

It remains to be seen, however, if the young shot-stopper will respond well to a move like this, with the 23-year-old arguably already showing he deserves a little more faith from Solskjaer.

Henderson may well get more playing time at another big club, with the Manchester Evening News recently linking him as a top target for Chelsea.