Legend urges Man United to spend £169m+ on these two stars to freshen their attack this summer

Most of the transfer speculation this summer has indicated that Man United want to sign Jadon Sancho while Jack Grealish is seen as the alternative, but could they be in a position to sign both?

That’s what Sky Sports have reported that Ryan Giggs is urging his former team to do, but it might be a big ask in the current financial climate.

The report claims that Sancho would cost £109m while Grealish would cost at least £60m, so that would be an enormous outlay.

Despite that, Giggs still thinks they should sign both, but it’s hard to say that it would be a wise move from the club.

READ MORE: Man United fans should be worried as the club plan to use familiar negotiating tactics for Jadon Sancho

It’s already hard to see where Grealish would get into the team with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba taking the midfield spots, while Rashford, Martial and Greenwood are occupying the forward roles.

Signing Sancho would only make it even harder for Grealish to get into the team, so he would be signed as a rotation option rather than a starter.

There’s no doubt that signing both would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some incredible options next season, but they have other needs in the squad too.

Harry Maguire needs a defensive partner who hides his flaws more than Victor Lindelof does, so that £60m+ for Grealish could be better spent there.

It does feel like one of them will sign this summer, but making a move for both might not be the wisest decision.